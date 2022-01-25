x
Tennessee Lady Vol forward Keyen Green tears ACL, out for the remainder of the season

The graduate student left Sunday's game against Georgia after hurting her knee late in the second half. Kellie Harper announced Tuesday, Green tore her ACL.
Tennessee forward Keyen Green (13) is shown at the foul line during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee women's basketball team will be without forward Keyen Green for the remainder of the season.

Green injured her left knee late in the second half against Georgia on Sunday and did not return to the game. Instead, Green was seen icing her knee during the remainder of the game on the bench.

On Tuesday, Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper announced Keyen Green will miss the remainder of the season due to tearing her ACL.

Green was averaging 7.0 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game. 

She was also the Lady Vols first option off the bench for forwards and contributed valuable minutes. 

No. 4 Tennessee is 18-1 and 7-0 in SEC play and is off to its best start since 2007-2008, the last time Tennessee won a national championship. 

Tennessee goes on the road Thursday to Auburn. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m.

