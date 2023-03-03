Lady Vol hoops advances to SEC semifinals with 80-71 win over Kentucky

Rickea Jackson drops Tennessee SEC tournament record 34 points as the Lady Vols top the Wildcats.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Third-seeded Tennessee women's basketball took down Kentucky 80-71 in the SEC quarterfinals on Friday night to advance to Saturday's semifinal at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Lady Vol forward Rickea Jackson dropped a Tennessee SEC tournament record 34 points in the victory and recorded her third straight game with 20 points or more. Jackson also went 14-for-14 from the free throw line.

Tess Darby started the game red-hot from long range and drilled four-straight three-pointers to help Tennessee extend its lead to as many as 17 points. Jordan Horston filled the stat sheet with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory.

The Lady Vols will battle second-seeded LSU in the SEC semifinals on Saturday, March 4.