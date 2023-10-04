Lady Vol Jordan Horston selected 9th overall by the Seattle Storm in 2023 WNBA Draft

Horston became the 20th Tennessee player taken in the first round of the WNBA Draft. The Lady Vols have now produced a first-round pick three years in a row.

NEW YORK — Tennessee women's basketball guard Jordan Horston was selected ninth overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Horston became the 20th first-round pick in Tennessee women's basketball history, and 45th Lady Vol selected in the WNBA Draft since its inception in 1997. The Lady Vols have now produced a first-round pick in each of the last three WNBA drafts after Rennia Davis was taken ninth overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2021 and Rae Burrell was chosen ninth by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022.

Tennessee has produced first-round picks in three straight drafts twice in program history. The first stretch of first-rounders was Tamika Catchings in 2001, Michelle Snow in 2002 and Kara Lawson and Gwen Jackson in 2003.

Horston was invited to attend the 2023 WNBA Draft in person in New York City. Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper was also in attendance at the event.

Horston played four seasons and 114 games for the Lady Vols, starting 91 contests for the team. The Columbus, Ohio native was an All-America Honorable Mention and a First-Team All-SEC honoree in each of her final two seasons on Rocky Top.

As a senior, Horston averaged 15.6 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game and 3.3 assists per game over 35 contests. Horston's junior season saw careers highs with 16.2 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game before her season ended with a fractured dislocation of her left elbow.