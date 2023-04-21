Tennessee softball legend Monica Abbott returns to Knoxville to promote new book

"Rise and Shine: The Monica Abbott Story" details the career of the former Lady Vol pitcher and Olympian, with a focus on women's empowerment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball legend and former Olympic pitcher Monica Abbott returned to Knoxville to promote her new book, "Rise and Shine: The Monica Abbott Story" and make appearances at various University of Tennessee events throughout the weekend.

Abbott was at Union Ave Books in downtown Knoxville to sign copies of the book for fans, before throwing out the first pitch at Tennessee baseball's Friday game against Vanderbilt.

The 2007 UT graduate said that an entire chapter of the book was dedicated to her time at Tennessee and that the school helped shape her as an athlete and a person. The book was published through the University of Tennessee Press, and Abbott said it was great to get that type of support from the school.

"When I called coach Karen Weekly and asked her how she felt about me debuting the book over a softball series or game, she was like, 'Oh my gosh, that would be incredible,'" Abbott said. "She helped make it happen."

The 2007 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year retired from professional softball in February 2023, and Abbott said a driving force in the decision to retire was to focus more on making a difference in the sport off the field.

"I started to realize the impact I can have on the sport of softball, on young women, on our community is almost stronger and more positive without being in the circle," Abbott said.