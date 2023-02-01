Lady Vol star Tamari Key announces return for 2023-2024 season

The center was forced to sit out the majority of the 2022-2023 campaign after physicians discovered blood clots in her lungs during testing in December.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball forward and former All-SEC selection Tamari Key announced she would return for the 2023-2024 season on Monday night. Key's 2022-2023 campaign was cut short after physicians discovered blood clots in her lungs during testing in December.

"When my senior season was cut short, my goal was always to get back on the floor with my teammates," Key said in a Twitter post. "I'll be back on Rocky Top next season."

Key, who will return as a fifth-year player next season, has played in 99 games for Tennessee and started 93 of those contests. She was an All-SEC First Team selection leading up to the 2022-23 season and was a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Key also holds the career blocks record at Tennessee.