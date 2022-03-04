Tennessee Lady Vols advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals, defeats Alabama, 74-59

Tennessee was led in scoring by seniors Alexus Dye and Rae Burrell. The Lady Vols will face Kentucky Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lady Vols earned a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and the five days of rest paid off.

No. 3 Tennessee defeated No. 11 Alabama, 74-59.

The Lady Vols will now face No. 7 Kentucky Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee was Alabama's third game in three days. The Lady Vols came out of the gates pushing the ball on the Crimson Tide, taking an early 8-3 lead.

Senior forward Alexus Dye sparked the Lady Vols to start the game. Dye scored 10 of UT's first 15 points.

At the end of the first quarter, Tennessee led 15-5. The Lady Vols ended the quarter in a full-court press, forcing five, first-quarter turnovers.

This fueled Tennessee in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Tess Darby hit two three-pointers in the second quarter, sparking a 34-10 lead for Tennessee at halftime.

Alabama head coach Kristy Curry received her second technical foul in the second quarter and was immediately removed from the game. Alabama's assistant coaches finished coaching the game for the Crimson Tide.

Home court advantage for Tennessee in this game. #LadyVols



Tennessee up 20-5 over Alabama now. pic.twitter.com/RN4kgDMS9C — Madison Blevins Hock (@Madison4Blevins) March 5, 2022

Tennessee out-worked Alabama inside. The Lady Vols out-scored the Crimson Tide in the paint, 30-26.

Junior Tamari Key tied Kelley Cain for most blocks in a single-season in Tennessee women's basketball history. They are both at 113 blocks. Key needs just one more block to set a program record.

UT also out-rebounded Alabama by 13, holding the Crimson Tide to only four second-chance points.

Senior guard Rae Burrell came out shooting in the second half. Burrell scored 11 points in the third quarter, hitting two three-pointers. She finished with 21 points and 7 assists.

Tennessee took its largest lead of the game to close out the third quarter, leading Alabama, 56-37.

Tennessee played ten players and nine of the ten players scored. Tennessee had 17 assists on 26 made field goals.