Lady Vols' Ashley Rogers voted NFCA Pitcher of the Year

Rogers is the first Tennessee softball player to win the award, which began in 2019.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers has been voted National Fastpitch Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year, becoming the first Tennessee player to win the award.

Rogers is also the second-ever SEC player to win the honor, which began in 2019.

The right-handed pitcher closed out her college career going 20-1 in the circle for the Lady Vols and reached the 20-win mark for the third time in her career. She finished the 2023 season with a 0.92 ERA, something only former Tennessee pitchers Monica Abbott and Buffy Walker have done in program history.

Rogers threw 13 complete games along with six shutouts and struck out 179 batters over 144 innings pitched while holding the opposition to a .134 batting average. Her 0.92 ERA was third in the country.