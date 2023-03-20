x
Sports

Lady Vols breeze by Toledo 94-47 to advance to Sweet 16

Tennessee women's basketball served up some home cooking in its NCAA second-round matchup. The Lady Vols will face Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 in Seattle.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell (15) drives the ball upcourt in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Toledo in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball snapped Toledo's 17-game win streak with authority on Monday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena to advance to their second-straight Sweet 16.

The Lady Vols put the Rockets away early in their home gym and raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter in their 94-47 second-round victory. The unlikely sophomore duo of Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead led the scoring effort with 13 points each. It was Puckett's first double-digit point total in nearly two months.

Tennessee built a comfortable advantage by halftime behind multiple scoring runs. The Lady Vols closed the first quarter on an 11-2 run and outscored the Rockets 12-2 in a 31-point second quarter as they went into halftime leading Toledo by 28 points.

The Lady Vols' scoring effort was well-distributed in their second-round win. Seven players scored eight or more points with five scorers in double figures.

Tennessee will travel to the Sweet 16 in Seattle where the Lady Vols have earned a rematch against No. 1 seed Virginia Tech on Saturday, March 25. The Lady Vols lost to the Hokies 59-56 on December 4, 2022, in Thompson Boling Arena.

