Sara Puckett and Rickea Jackson come up clutch to top Tigers with Jordan Horston out of the lineup.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee women's basketball used some late-game heroics and a last-second game-winner from Rickea Jackson to beat Missouri on Sunday afternoon and start SEC play 8-0 for the first time since 2014-15.

Jordan Horston was out of the lineup with an illness and Sara Puckett stepped up big with a team-high 17 points, including the game-tying three-pointer with less than a minute to go.

Rickea Jackson called the game in the final second of play when she completed an and-one in the paint and capped off the comeback in the Lady Vols 68-65 win.

Jackson posted 15 points in the victory.