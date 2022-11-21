No. 23 Lady Vols conclude Battle 4 Atlantis with 73-72 loss to Gonzaga

A late traveling call led to Tennessee's defeat against the Zags in the Bahamas. Tennessee's Rickea Jackson was named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The No. 23 Tennessee women's basketball team fell to Gonzaga in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday afternoon on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

The Lady Vols led by one with just 15 seconds left after making a stop on defense. Tennessee inbounded the ball and Jordan Horston was called for traveling, which gave the Zags another opportunity to score a go-ahead bucket. Gonzaga's Yvonne Ejim converted on a layup and sent the Bulldogs to a 73-72 victory against Tennessee.

The contest was a back-and-forth effort that saw 15 lead changes throughout the game. Tennessee led by six at half after outscoring Gonzaga 18-6 in the second quarter.

Horston led the Lady Vols with 19 points and five rebounds. Rickea Jackson added 16 points of her own along with seven boards. Jackson was also named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament team, and she averaged 18.7 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game over the three-day stretch.