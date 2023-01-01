Lady Vols defeat Alabama, claim 500th all-time win at Thompson-Boling Arena

Another big scoring performance from Rickea Jackson led Tennessee women's hoops to a 2-0 start to SEC play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols took care of business against Alabama 89-76 on Sunday afternoon to claim their 500th all-time win at Thompson-Boling Arena and get off to a 2-0 start to SEC play.

"There have been a lot of memories made here," Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. "A lot of legends have graced this floor and just to be part of that is something really elite and something really special. It's something I know I don't take lightly and I don't think our team does either."

Tennessee was led once again by Rickea Jackson, who posted 22 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Jackson posted her second-straight outing of 20 or more, and she has scored in double figures in five of the last six games, all of which she has come off the bench.

Jackson was one of four double-digit scorers for Tennessee. Jordan Walker and Jillian Hollingshead put up 15 points in the win, and Tess Darby scored 16. Although Jordan Horston's nine points snapped a 12-game streak of putting up double digits, she also recorded nine assists and five rebounds in another impactful outing.

"This is what you want it to look like on the offensive end," Harper said. "Our players had a really good understanding of what we were trying to do.

The Lady Vols improved to 9-6 and have won their last three games. Tennessee stays home for their next contest against Rickea Jackson's former school, Mississippi State, on Thursday night. Tip-off for Tennessee against the Bulldogs is set for 6:30 p.m.