The University of Tennessee has reached out to Missouri State expressing interest in women's basketball coach Kellie Harper, MSU Athletics Director Kyle Moats said on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by Dan Lucy of KOLR10 on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, WBIR has confirmed the information.

Kellie Harper coached the Lady Bears to a surprising NCAA Tournament bid this season, winning three games in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and following it up with a trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Stanford.

Formerly Kellie Jollie, she played four seasons with the Lady Vols from 1995-1999, winning three national championships under former Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt.

“As a player at the University of Tennessee, Kellie showed great leadership, poise and dedication,” said the late Summitt at the time of Harper's hire at Missouri State. “She knows the game of basketball. She is an excellent teacher, and her passion for the game is infectious.”

After graduating from Tennessee in 1999, Harper served as an administrative assistant and assistant coach at Auburn and Chattanooga. Harper has filled the role of head coach at three different schools: Western Carolina, North Carolina State and Missouri State. Harper is one of only 11 coaches to lead three schools to the NCAA Tournament.

This comes less than a week after Tennessee parted ways with former Lady Vol head coach Holly Warlick.