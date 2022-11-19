Lady Vols kick off Battle 4 Atlantis with resounding win over Rutgers

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Tennessee women's basketball came alive in Saturday's win over Rutgers to begin Battle 4 Atlantis tournament play in the Bahamas.
The Lady Vols closed the third quarter on a 22-0 run to dominate the Scarlet Knights 94-54 in their first-round matchup. Tennessee used multiple runs to pull away in the victory, and four players reached double-digit scoring.
Rickea Jackson led the way once again for the Lady Vols with 26 points behind a stellar 11-for-12 shooting effort. Jordan Horston returned to the lineup and added 12 points in the win.
On the defensive side, Tamari Key returned to form with five blocks against Rutgers.
Tennessee evens its season record at 2-2 this season following the win. The Lady Vols continue the Battle 4 Atlantis on Sunday at noon.