Lady Vols kick off Battle 4 Atlantis with resounding win over Rutgers

Jordan Horston returns to the lineup in Tennessee's dominant start to tournament play in the Bahamas.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Tennessee women's basketball came alive in Saturday's win over Rutgers to begin Battle 4 Atlantis tournament play in the Bahamas.

The Lady Vols closed the third quarter on a 22-0 run to dominate the Scarlet Knights 94-54 in their first-round matchup. Tennessee used multiple runs to pull away in the victory, and four players reached double-digit scoring.

Rickea Jackson led the way once again for the Lady Vols with 26 points behind a stellar 11-for-12 shooting effort. Jordan Horston returned to the lineup and added 12 points in the win.

On the defensive side, Tamari Key returned to form with five blocks against Rutgers.