Lady Vols will wear 'Summitt Blue' uniforms on Sunday against Georgia

Tennessee women's basketball teases powder blue uniform accents for Sunday's matchup against the Bulldogs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball hinted at a debut of their "Summitt Blue" uniforms for their matchup against Georgia on Sunday with a social media post on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Vols posted close-up images of powder blue uniform accents, with the caption, "Sunday." Tennessee will host Georgia in an SEC matchup at 1 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee Athletics announced "Summitt Blue" uniforms in August of 2022. The Lady Vol soccer and volleyball teams each wore the uniforms during the fall season. The team's renamed the shade of blue "in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX," according to a press release from August.

According to Tennessee Athletics, the first version of the Lady Vols' blue accent color appeared in 1968 when Joan Cronan set out to obtain jerseys for the women's basketball team. At the time, no company offered an orange uniform, so Cronan opted for Columbia blue uniforms.

Tennessee previously announced that the softball team will also wear "Summitt Blue" uniforms in the spring.