Lady Vols use strong second half to breeze past Wright State, 96-57

13 Tennessee players got on the score sheet and Rickea Jackson scored a team-high 17 points in her return to the lineup.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball outscored Wright State 52-24 in the second half in a lopsided victory inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Lady Vols forward led her team with 17 points in the 96-57 win after missing the past two days due to coach's decision. Sara Puckett shot a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 16 points, while Jordan Horston and Jasmine Franklin both posted a 14-point performance.

Tennessee used its entire lineup in the win. 13 players found the scoresheet, including the first points of Edie Darby's collegiate career.

The Lady Vols have gone 4-1 on their long home stand. Tennessee will conclude the six-game stretch in Thompson-Boling Arena hosting UCF on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.