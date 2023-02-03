Tennessee will play Kentucky in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

The Lady Vols beat the Wildcats 83-63 on the road to close out the regular season this past Sunday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tennessee women's basketball has its matchup set for the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday night.

They will take on Kentucky at 8 p.m. over in Greenville, South Carolina. The Lady Vols beat the Wildcats 83-63 on the road to close out the regular season this past Sunday. Rickea Jackson led the way with 21 points and seven rebounds in that game.

Kentucky beat Alabama for their second win in as many days by a final score of 71-58 on Thursday night.

Tennessee is the three-seed in the tournament and Kentucky is seeded 14th.