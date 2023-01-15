Lady Vols topple Georgia for seventh consecutive win, 68-55

Rickea Jackson led Tennessee with 23 points as the Lady Vols improved to 6-0 in SEC play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball turned in a wire-to-wire effort in Sunday's victory against Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols held the lead for 39:20 of play and led by as many as 23 points as they took care of the Lady Bulldogs 68-55 and improved their SEC record to 6-0.

Senior forward Rickea Jackson led Tennessee’s scoring effort once again with 23 points as well as a team-high seven rebounds. The senior shot a very efficient 8-of-10 from the floor.

Junior guard/forward Tess Darby chipped in with 16 points behind four three-pointers, while graduate student guard Jordan Walker filled the stat sheet with eight points, eight assists and three steals along with four boards.

#LadyVol legend Candace Parker stuck around to watch her former team in action pic.twitter.com/stEYvPdGWb — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) January 15, 2023