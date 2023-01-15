Lady Vols topple Georgia for seventh consecutive win, 68-55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball turned in a wire-to-wire effort in Sunday's victory against Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols held the lead for 39:20 of play and led by as many as 23 points as they took care of the Lady Bulldogs 68-55 and improved their SEC record to 6-0.
Senior forward Rickea Jackson led Tennessee’s scoring effort once again with 23 points as well as a team-high seven rebounds. The senior shot a very efficient 8-of-10 from the floor.
Junior guard/forward Tess Darby chipped in with 16 points behind four three-pointers, while graduate student guard Jordan Walker filled the stat sheet with eight points, eight assists and three steals along with four boards.
Tennessee has won its last seven games and the Lady Vols are now 14-6 this season overall. The team stays home to host Florida in the “We Back Pat” game on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 pm.