KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball will take on Notre Dame at Thompson Boling Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. as part of the ACC-SEC Women's Basketball Challenge, ESPN announced Wednesday.

Both teams are coming off Sweet 16 seasons in 2022-23, and ESPN has Tennessee ranked No. 12 and Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in its "Way-Too-Early Top 25" rankings.

Tennessee boasts a 22-8 record all-time against Notre Dame, and the Lady Vols are 1-0 against the Irish since Kellie Harper took over as head coach at UT.

The last meeting between the two teams came on November 11, 2019, when Tennessee defeated ND 74-63 on the road. The last time Notre Dame visited Knoxville was January 24, 2019 in a 77-62 win against UT.