"To me, there's no secrets. It is what it is."

After the 47-21 loss to Florida on Saturday, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was asked about the status of redshirt junior linebacker Quart'e Sapp. Sapp was seen leaving the field during the game.

"I asked him to leave. He didn't leave on his own, I asked him to leave," said Pruitt.

The head coach said Sapp wouldn't enter the game when asked.

"I don't know how things were done before, but when you tell somebody to go in and they refuse to go in... we're not going to do that around here," Pruitt said.

When asked if Sapp was no longer on the team, Pruitt gave a bit of a non-answer.

"Well, I don't think right now is the time to discuss that."

Sapp recorded three tackles against West Virginia, but has not registered a stat in game since. Pruitt started eight games in 2017, appearing in all 12.

Pruitt did praise Sapp's role on the team since the coach arrived on campus.

"Since I've been here, Quart'e has been a really good kind of ambassador to our program, done everything we've asked him to do."

We'll keep you posted as we find out more regarding Sapp's status with the team.

© 2018 WBIR