Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III announces he will return next season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III announced on Friday that he will return to the Vols next season.

Next year will be his sixth with the program, as he looks to take his game to another level.

"The main reason I'm coming back is I feel I can get better," he said. "I don't feel like I had the best season I could possibly have. I talked to coach and he thinks there is still improvements I can make and I think so as well and I think he can help me do that."

Page had 38 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss for the Vols this season. The moment most might remember from him was his pick six against Tennessee Tech where he housed an interception for 31 yards.