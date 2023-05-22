Tennessee baseball looking to make some noise in SEC Tournament

The Vols could get some big wins in this tournament to solidify hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball is looking to make some noise in the SEC Tournament, looking to defend their title from last season.

The Vols come into the postseason 16-14 in conference play but have turned it up as of late. The team started the SEC slate with a 5-10 record and they've since gone 11-4. That includes a series sweep over No. 8 Vanderbilt, a series win over No. 25 Kentucky and a series win to close out the season against South Carolina.

UT was ranked No. 13 in the latest D1 Baseball Top 25 and they've moved up to No. 16 in the RPI, which is determined by a team's wins, losses and strength of schedule

The Vols are in a solid position to host an NCAA Tournament Regional as of now. Avoiding bad losses and picking up a quality win surely wouldn't hurt.

Tennessee takes on Texas A&M first, which they swept at Lindsey Nelson Stadium earlier this season. That game is at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 in Hoover, Ala. It will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

The Vols could potentially play Arkansas with a win over the Aggies, who swept the Vols earlier this season and are ranked No. 4 in the country.