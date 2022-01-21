Tennessee looks to beat LSU second time around in top 25 matcuhp

The 24th ranked Vols lost on the road to the 13th ranked Tigers 79-67 on the road just two weeks ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s a top-25 weekend on Rocky Top!

The 24th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team hosts No. 13 LSU on Saturday. The Vols are looking to upset the Tigers, a team UT lost to earlier this month.

Tennessee lost 79-67 at LSU on January 8th, where the Tigers had 38 points in the paint and 23 points off UT's 15 turnovers.

“They're a team that really relies on your turnovers and you not taking care of the ball.” Rick Barnes said on LSU. “I think they lead the nation in steals, No. 1 defensive team in the country. Then on the offensive end, they're really good in isolation, good one-on-one players. But there's a pace they like to play with.”

The Vols shot just 38% from the field against LSU and were out-rebounded, 41-33.

Tennessee hasn't beaten LSU since January 31st, 2018, riding a four-game losing streak.

Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler says he takes pride in protecting his home court.

“I think it's just the energy that Rocky Top brings to us,” Zeigler said. “We know that coming into every game here, they're going to have our backs no matter what. In every game, we have the same mindset that we believe we're going to win. It's like no other.”

Tennessee is 3-3 in the SEC with losses from Kentucky, LSU and Alabama.

Following Tennessee’s loss to Kentucky, head coach Rick Barnes made a change in the starting lineup, against Vanderbilt.

Uros Plavsic made the start in place of super-senior John Fulkerson. Plavsic finished with 13 points and seven rebounds against the Commodores. Barnes says Plavsic will make the start again Saturday against LSU.