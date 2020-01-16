After winning back to back games in conference play, Tennessee dropped a big one to Georgia, 80-63.

This comes after Tennessee beat Georgia 96-50 in Thompson-Boling Arena last year.

Just two Vols scored in double figures: Jordan Bowden (12 points) and Josiah-Jordan James (11 points).

It's the most points Tennessee has given up all season. Vol opponents were averaging 59.3 points per game before tonight. Georgia scored 12 fastbreak points.

Georgia was led by one of the best prospect in the country, Anthony Edwards, who led all scorers with 26 points.

Uros Plavsic, in his first game as a Vol had 5 points and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes of play.

RELATED | Uros Plavsic declared eligible immediately

Tennessee will hit the road again on Saturday, when the Vols take on in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.