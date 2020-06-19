Tennessee male student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee male student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, a Tennessee Athletics spokesperson has confirmed.
"After testing several domestic members of our men’s and women’s basketball teams, one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19," the University said in a release. "With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department. We are encouraged by this affirmation that our procedures work."
This is the first known case of COVID-19 for Tennessee student-athletes that have returned to campus.
The next steps for the athletics program once a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been found are detailed HERE.