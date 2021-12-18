Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled, Tennessee to play instrasquad scrimmage

The game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 18th ranked Tennessee men's basketball game against Memphis at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled.

The game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program, according to the Tennessee Basketball Twitter page.

The Tennessee Basketball team announced shortly after the game was canceled that they would still be taking the floor at Bridgestone to play an instrasquad scrimmage.

Fans in and around Bridgestone Arena:



your Vols will be taking the floor momentarily for an instrasquad scrimmage — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 18, 2021

Saturday's cancelled game at Bridgestone Arena was originally slated to be played last season, but both teams agreed to postpone it one year so that it could be played in a full arena.

Today’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.



All tickets will be refunded via the original point-of-purchase, with processing times dependent of method of purchase. — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 18, 2021

This meeting was scheduled to be the 28th all-time meeting between the two teams.