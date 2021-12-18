Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled, Tennessee to play instrasquad scrimmage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 18th ranked Tennessee men's basketball game against Memphis at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled.
The game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program, according to the Tennessee Basketball Twitter page.
The Tennessee Basketball team announced shortly after the game was canceled that they would still be taking the floor at Bridgestone to play an instrasquad scrimmage.
Saturday's cancelled game at Bridgestone Arena was originally slated to be played last season, but both teams agreed to postpone it one year so that it could be played in a full arena.
This meeting was scheduled to be the 28th all-time meeting between the two teams.
Tennessee won on the road at Memphis during the 2018-2019 season and Memphis won in Knoxville in 2019-2020.