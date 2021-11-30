UT basketball teams will play in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee Athletics made an official announcement on Tuesday. The field is loaded with talented teams for the Thanksgiving tournament in the Bahamas next year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics announced on Tuesday that the men's and women's basketball teams will play in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas.

Previous reports earlier this year broke that both teams would take part in the Thanksgiving tournament and now it's official. The women's bracket will be played November 18, 19 and 21 and the men on November 23, 24 and 25.

Other teams in the women's bracket include Louisville, South Dakota State, Rutgers, UCLA, Marquette, Texas and Gonzaga.

Butler, BYU, Dayton, Kansas, NC State, Southern Cal and Wisconsin are the other men's teams.

The Lady Vols will make their first appearance at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The men will make their third appearance and first since 2017.