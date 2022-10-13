Tennessee men's, women's hoops host 'Market Square Madness' for fans

The Vols and Lady Vols held the event in downtown Knoxville to connect with fans ahead of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's and women's basketball teams took their preseason fanfare to the outdoors with their first-ever "Market Square Madness" on Thursday night.

The event allowed fans to meet this year's Vols and Lady Vols hoops teams, and some fans got a chance to participate in skills competitions alongside the players.

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper said events like these are the perfect way to let fans see the more personal side of the Tennessee squads.

"We have to be accessible to our fans. They're such a big part of who we are and what we do," Harper said. "Our players are humans, and they are fun and they enjoy the things that other people enjoy. I'm glad that our fans got to see that firsthand."

The #Vols and #LadyVols are doing things a little different this year with the first ever Market Square Madness!



The Tennessee basketball programs previously held "Rocky Top Tip-off" inside Thompson Boling Arena from 2017 until 2019 before the start of the season, but that event was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.