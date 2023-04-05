No. 11 Tennessee ready to take on No. 3 Florida

The Vols are 4-5 in SEC play and are coming off a road series against No. 1 LSU.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will begin a three-game series against No. 3 Florida on Thursday night inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols are 4-5 in SEC play and are looking to get above .500 against the Gators. Florida is 7-2 in conference play so far.

Tennessee just wrapped up a three-game road series against No. 1 LSU. They won the series finale after losing the first two contests. UT poured on a lot of runs in a 14-7 win against LSU for that win.

Florida’s last SEC series came this past weekend against Auburn. They won that series, winning two of the three games.

The Vols are second in the nation in team earned run average (2.72).

Christian Moore leads the Vols in batting average (.349), Dylan Dreiling (.340), Blake Burke (.330), Jared Dickey (.330) and Hunter Ensley (.327) are all batting well for UT.

Burke is the only player with double-digit home runs (10).

Florida has five batters hitting over .300 and three over .400. Josh Rivera (.411), Jac Caglianone (.403) and Wyatt Langford (.402) lead the Gators' batting average. Caglianone has 18 home runs on the season as well and Rivera has 11.

First pitch for Thursday’s game is at 8 p.m. and can be watched on ESPNU. Friday’s game will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. Saturday’s game will be at 2 p.m. and will be on ESPN2.