Tennessee men's basketball beats Gonzaga in preseason exhibition, 99-80

FRISCO, Texas — Tennessee men's basketball put on an impressive performance against Gonzaga in their preseason matchup on Friday night as the Vols won 99-80.

The Associated Press preseason 11th ranked Vols played the seconrd ranked Bulldogs in Frisco, Texas for charity.

The game benefitted the McLendon Foundation, which was created to empower and develop minorities who aspire to be principled leaders in athletics administration by providing educational resources and access to a life-long community of mentors.

Starting guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James did not play for Tennessee as he continues to recover from an offseason knee procedure.

Grad transfer guard Tyreke Key scored 236 points to lead the way for Tennessee, scoring 16 points in the first half. Guard Zakai Zeigler scored 13 points and dished out eight assists.

Forward Uros Plavsic scored 13 points, freshman Julian Phillips added 12.

Gonzaga forward and returning All-American Drew Timme scored 17 points for the Zags.

The Vols open the regular season on Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech.