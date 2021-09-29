Tennessee men's basketball faces challenges of a young roster going into the new season

Vols head coach Rick Barnes spoke on Wednesday about how his young team is acclimating and how upperclassmen leadership has been great.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has opened up preseason practices as the team prepares for the 2021-2022 season.

Head coach Rick Barnes spoke about his team on Wednesday with about a month ago until the season tips off against Lenoir-Rhyne

This year's team features a young roster. Out of the 19 players on the roster, there are 10 underclassmen including seven freshmen. The team will also have to replace the production of Vols turned pros Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer.

Barnes said the young players are acclimating, but it will be a process.

"They've all had good days and they've all had some days where they've been up and down, but the attitude has never wavered," he said. "They all want to be coached and they're willing to learn, but they're finding out some things with the game of basketball that they might have heard it, but didn't understand the importance of it"

straight hoops content pic.twitter.com/qOJeJ5LvIT — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) September 29, 2021

Barnes said they are still learning how to play when they're tired and respond properly when things aren't going well.

The one bright spot to this situation is how good the leadership has been for this squad so far. Barnes noted it has been important for the new guys.

"I think I'm being frank and honest if I tell you we have the best leadership we've had with our upperclassmen in a couple of years," he said. "These guys have been through some tough times and they've done a really, really fine job of showing these younger guys what it's about in our program. They know we need the younger guys to grow up quick. I think if you ask the younger guys what the older guys have meant to them, I think they'd speak highly of them."

The Vols have several tough games this season. Barnes said he isn't worried about overscheduling this young team. He said going through these tests throughout the season will be beneficial to his team down the road.