Preview: No. 10 Tennessee hosts No. 1 Alabama

Tennessee has lost its last three meetings against Alabama as the top-ranked Crimson Tide comes into Wednesday's game perfect in SEC play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 10 Tennessee hoops have lost two games in a row for the first time in nearly three years as it gets ready for Wednesday's matchup with an Alabama team that is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2002.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide come into this game a perfect 12-0 in SEC play behind the nation's sixth-ranked scoring offense. Alabama averages 83.4 points per game, which also leads the way in the SEC.

Tennessee's scoring defense is third in the nation and first in the SEC with just 56.3 points allowed per game. Alabama has never been held to fewer than 65 points in a game this season and has put up triple digits since SEC play began.

Alabama's scoring effort is led by star freshman small forward Brandon Miller. The Tennessee native had the Vols in his final four schools when he made his college decision a year ago but ultimately chose the Tide. Miller has become a runaway favorite for SEC Freshman of the Year and a legitimate player of the year candidate as well. He comes into Wednesday's matchup averaging 18.8 points per game with 8.2 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 42.7% from three-point range this season, and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes was realistic with his expectations when trying to contain Miller.

"When the day is done, he's going to get his points and you just have to hope he had to work to get all of them," Barnes said.

The Vols' lineup will be a game-time decision with usual starters Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips questionable for the matchup. James sat out of the Vols' game against Missouri with a left ankle sprain, while Phillips had to exit the game early due to a hip flexor.

Tennessee guard Tyreke Key stepped up in a big way despite the result against Missouri. Key led the way with 23 points against the Tigers, including 21 points in the second half as the Vols erased a 17-point deficit before ultimately losing at the buzzer.

The Vols and Crimson Tide will meet at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night with the opening tip set for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.