KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bone, Admiral Schofield, Grant Williams and Kyle Alexander were integral to Tennessee's run to the Sweet 16 last season. However, they have all moved on to the NBA. Head coach Rick Barnes does not think that the Vols have to hit the reset button with them gone.

"We have got enough guys back where they have shown really terrific leadership. I think they have helped these guys from the time they walked on campus," Barnes said.

The Vols now turn to Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden as their leaders. Turner started 19 games last season, averaging 11 points. The Vols were 18-3 when Bowden scored at least 10 points in the 2018 season.

Barnes is happy with how they have stepped up to help the younger and less-experienced players on the roster.

"Lamonte has always, in his own, subtle way has been a guy that people have been willing to follow because of his competitiveness. A lot of respect for Jordan Bowden. He has become more vocal with it. One way he leads, he is going to come up and bring it every day," Barnes said.

Much of the Vols offense operated through Grant Williams last year. He averaged 18.8 points per game and was named the SEC player of the year. Barnes said the offense will not change with Williams now playing professionally with the Boston Celtics. However, he admitted to "tweaking" the offense to fit the current Vols.

The season starts on Oct. 30 against Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game at Thompson-Boling Arena.