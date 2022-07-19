Tennessee men's basketball wraps up three-game series with Colorado in Nashville this season

The Vols will meet the Buffaloes at Bridgestone Arena on November 13. UT has beaten Colorado twice over the last two seasons.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's three-game series against Colorado will wrap up in Nashville this season when the Vols match up with the Buffaloes at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13.

The Vols have defeated Colorado each of the last two seasons. UT handled the Buffs 56-47 at Thompson-Boling Arena to kick off the 2020-21 season and then defeated Colorado in Boulder, 69-54 a season ago.

Tennessee is 4-0 all-time against Colorado and will try and push that mark to 5-0 in November. The Vols are also 22-12 all-time against current Pac 12 schools and are 10-9 all-time at Bridgestone Arena.

The SEC Tournament also returns to Bridgestone arena from March 8-12, 2023.