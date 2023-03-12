Tennessee men's hoops gets No. 4 seed, will begin NCAA Tournament in Orlando against Louisiana

The Vols will play the Ragin' Cajuns in the first round in a bracket section that also includes Duke and Oral Roberts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has been announced as a No. 4 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the Vols will begin play in Greensboro, N.C. in the East region. The Vols will play their first-round game against Louisiana.

UT's section of the bracket also includes fifth-seeded Duke and the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts. Tennessee will play the winner of that game if it advances past Louisiana in the opening round.

The Vols have earned a top-five seed in every season that Rick Barnes has been the head coach at Tennessee. The highest seed the team has earned during his tenure is the No. 2 seed in 2019. That team reached the Sweet 16 that season.

Tennessee was projected to be as high as a No. 1 seed throughout the course of the season, but late hiccups caused the Vols to fall to the No. 4 spot. The Vols went 4-6 to close out the season and are most recently coming off a loss to Missouri in the SEC quarterfinal round. The team has been without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler for nearly four games after he suffered a season-ending injury against Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 28.