x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tennessee men's hoops gets No. 4 seed, will begin NCAA Tournament in Orlando against Louisiana

The Vols will play the Ragin' Cajuns in the first round in a bracket section that also includes Duke and Oral Roberts.
Credit: AP
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) reacts to dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball has been announced as a No. 4 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the Vols will begin play in Greensboro, N.C. in the East region. The Vols will play their first-round game against Louisiana.

UT's section of the bracket also includes fifth-seeded Duke and the No. 12 seed Oral Roberts. Tennessee will play the winner of that game if it advances past Louisiana in the opening round.

The Vols have earned a top-five seed in every season that Rick Barnes has been the head coach at Tennessee. The highest seed the team has earned during his tenure is the No. 2 seed in 2019. That team reached the Sweet 16 that season.

Tennessee was projected to be as high as a No. 1 seed throughout the course of the season, but late hiccups caused the Vols to fall to the No. 4 spot. The Vols went 4-6 to close out the season and are most recently coming off a loss to Missouri in the SEC quarterfinal round. The team has been without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler for nearly four games after he suffered a season-ending injury against Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Carolina Panthers Trade For Top Pick In 2023 NFL Draft Eyeing A Long-Term Answer At QB

Before You Leave, Check This Out