Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16.

The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.

UT entered the match as the No. 3 team in the country, with Arizona sitting at No. 18.

The Vols will face an SEC rival in No. 11 Georgia. The Bulldogs upset No. 6 North Carolina in the Sweet Sixteen. The two teams will play each other on Thursday, the match start time has yet to be determined.