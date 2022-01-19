Tennessee men's tennis claims top ranking in the country

The men's ITA Top 25 Coaches Poll was released on Wednesday and the Vols took the top spot for the first time since 2011.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's tennis is now the top-ranked team in the country.

The ITA TOP 25 Coaches Poll came out on Wednesday and the Vols were number one, receiving eight first-place votes from the ITA National Ranking Committee.

It's the first time they've been ranked number one since 2011.

The Vols captured a win this week against then fifth-ranked TCU and are a perfect 3-0 to start the year. TCU is now ranked third. Tennessee's two other wins came against ETSU this season.

The Vols are one of eight SEC teams that are ranked in the top 25.

Tennessee will play 10th ranked Wake Forest on Jan. 23.