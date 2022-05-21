x
Tennessee men's tennis gets eliminated in NCAA Semifinals against Virginia

Cavaliers sweep Vols 5-0 to advance to NCAA Championship. It is the second-straight year Tennessee has lost in the NCAA semis.
Credit: University of Tennessee

URBANA, Ill. — No. 6 Tennessee men's tennis was swept by No. 7 Virginia in the NCAA semifinal round on Saturday afternoon in the Atkins Tennis Center.

It was the second-straight year in which the Vols fell in the final four, and the team's eighth trip to the semifinals in program history.

Virginia entered Saturday's contest on a 21-match win streak, and had only surrendered one point in its NCAA Tournament run to that point.

The Cavaliers began Saturday's match by earning a crucial doubles point. UVA then saw four-straight singles victories to clinch a 5-0 sweep against the Vols. UT standouts Adam Walton and Shunsuke Mitsui's matches both went unfinished.

Tennessee finished the season with a team record of 26-8.

