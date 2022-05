The Vols took down Baylor in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in a thrilling 4-3 win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s tennis is heading back to the Final Four.

The Vols took down Baylor in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in a thrilling 4-3 win.

SHUNSUKE CLINCHES A 4-3 WIN OVER BAYLOR! pic.twitter.com/rBgDDwiSfD — Tennessee Tennis (@Vol_Tennis) May 19, 2022

It’s the second year in a row they reach the Final Four. This is the program’s eighth appearance this late in the tournament.