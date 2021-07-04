Tennessee-Mississippi State Softball series postponed

Due to a positive COVID-19 test within Tennessee Softball's program, the Lady Vols weekend series at Mississippi State has been postponed.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force.

The opportunity to reschedule the games later this season will be evaluated.

The Lady Vols were set to host Tennessee Tech on Tuesday in a double-header, but it was also canceled due to the positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing.