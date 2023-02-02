Tennessee names Alec Abeln as new tight ends coach

Alex Abeln, who helped develop the Vols' offense over the last two season, will become the team's new tight ends coach.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced Thursday Alec Abeln would take over as the Vols' new tight ends coach, according to a release.

Over the past two seasons, Abeln helped develop the team's offense and worked to prepare the Vols before they played in the Capitol One Orange Bowl.

"Alec has played an integral role in our offensive staff room over the past two years, and we are excited to elevate him to tight ends coach," said Josh Heupel, the head coach. "Alec played for me and has been a part of our staff at multiple programs. He is detail-oriented with a relentless work ethic. He has built great relationships among our players and staff. Alec is eager to get on the field, and I know we will continue to raise the standard of our tight end unit under his watch."

Abeln previously played at Missouri from 2013 through 2017 and then worked on Auburn's staff, before working on Ole Miss' staff. He then came to Tennessee, according to the release.

It also said he worked with Heupel since 2016.