Tennessee names Joey Halzle as its next offensive coordinator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football has promoted Joey Halzle, its quarterbacks coach, to offensive coordinator.

UT announced the promotion on Thursday.

Halzle has been on staff since 2021 with Tennessee and coached as an assistant alongside Josh Heupel at the University of Central Florida.

"Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and he's built great trust within our team," Heupel said. "I have known Joey for over 15 years, and his track record of player development has impacted every place he has been. He has complete knowledge of our aggressive offensive identity and principles. Having played and coached at this level, he understands how to connect with players and will continue to make a significant impact in recruiting. This will be a seamless transition for him as we strive to build a championship program that Vol Nation is proud of."

Halzle takes the place of former offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who left for a head coaching job at South Florida. He has been crucial in the development for Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton. Golesh was also the tight ends coach, which has yet to be filled.

UT said Halzle will continue to coach the quarterbacks.

"I am grateful to Coach Heupel for this opportunity, and I look forward to building on the dynamic offensive success we have achieved thus far," Halzle said. "Our offense will continue to be the attacking, sophisticated and up-tempo unit that Vol Nation is accustomed to, while maximizing the potential we have as a team and individually. I have great appreciation for our players and want them to fulfill their aspirations at Tennessee. It's our job as teachers to put them in a position to be successful—on and off the field—and have fun while doing it."