Tennessee launches Nike 'Smokey Grey' series

The Vols will now wear Smokey Grey uniforms for at least one game for each of the next four seasons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football welcomes back the Nike "Smokey Grey" uniform in 2022, a fan favorite for Tennessee fans. It will serve as a uniform option for Tennessee football this fall as part of the new Smokey Grey Series.

The Vols will now wear Smokey Grey uniforms for at least one game for each of the next four seasons (2022, '23, '24 and '25), with the potential to scale beyond those years.

Tennessee has not yet announced the game the Vols will wear the Smokey Grey uniforms during the 2022 season.

Tennessee first wore the jerseys in 2015. The two-toned grey jerseys feature orange numerals, while the grey pants sport an orange stripe down the side that finish with a checkerboard pattern, according to a release. The helmets feature the familiar orange Power T, a mountain design in shades of grey and an orange stripe down the middle that culminates with a checkerboard pattern on the lower back of the helmet.

UT Athletics said Tennessee has a 3-1 record wearing Nike's Smokey Grey uniform. This will be the first time since Sept. 30, 2017, that the Volunteers will don the uniform.

Tennessee Athletics in partnership with Nike will unveil a new Smokey Grey uniform design each season beginning in 2023 and continuing through at least 2025. The concepts will honor the past, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Tennessee football.