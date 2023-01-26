Tennessee not able to come back and loses to No. 5 UConn, 84-67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball could not stop No. 5 UConn’s offense early and never recovered on Thursday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols fell behind by as many as 16 points in the first quarter as the Huskies shot 71.4% from the floor. Aaliyah Edwards scored 10 points to lead UConn to a 33-17 lead heading into the second quarter.
UT’s defense in the second quarter brought them back into the game when all seemed lost early. The Lady Vols only allowed UConn 7 points in the second quarter on 27.3% shooting. Tennessee outscored the Huskies 19-7 Jackson and Jordan Horston scored 12 of the team’s points and Tennessee was down 40-36 at halftime.
UConn responded in the third quarter. They went on a 12-3 run before the first media timeout to take a 55-44 lead, extending their lead back to double-digits. Lou Lopez Senecha scored 8 of those points on the run.
The Huskies led 69-55 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vols weren’t able to make it a single-digit game again and fell.
Tennessee’s nine-game winning streak comes to an end as they fall to 16-7 on the season. All seven losses have come to an Associated Press Top 25 yea.
The team continues SEC play next, with a matchup against No. 4 LSU on Monday at 7 p.m. in Baton Rouge.