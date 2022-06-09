Tennessee takes on Notre Dame in Super Regional showdown

The Vols will play the Fighting Irish in a best of three series to see who goes to the College World Series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball is two wins away from returning to the College World Series.

The Vols will take on Notre Dame in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend in a best of three series.

Tennessee is the overall one seed in the tournament. The Fighting Irish didn't receive a national seed but were a two seed in the Statesboro Regional.

The Vols won three straight games against Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech in the Knoxville Regional to advance to the Super Regional. Notre Dame beat Texas Tech twice and Georgia Southern to advance without a loss as well.

Tennessee's overall record is 56-7 this season after being crowned SEC regular season and tournament champions. Notre Dame is 38-14 overall.

Both teams boast some of the best pitching staffs in the country. Both rank top 10 in ERA.

Tennessee continues to be the top offense in the country, leading the nation in home runs and runs.