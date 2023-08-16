Tennessee offense starts strong, defense makes plays in second scrimmage

Head coach Josh Heupel said quarterback Joe Milton was very accurate and decisive with the ball in the scrimmage.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football wrapped up its second fall scrimmage of the fall on Wednesday.

Head coach Josh Heupel said the offense did well early and the defense did well in the middle of the scrimmage. He noted third down defense was good for the most part.

Heupel said the communication side of things could have been better for the offense. He noted he isn't worried about where the team is with this issue though.

The Vols remain optimistic center Cooper Mays will be able to play in week one against Virginia, but are working on contingency plans if he can't, following his minor procedure before the first fall scrimmage for UT.

Heupel said quarterback Joe Milton was very accurate and decisive with the ball. He doesn't think Milton has thrown an interception throughout camp.