Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays drafted by the Carolina Panthers

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Former Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays is off the board.

The Knoxville native was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round at pick No. 199 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mays began his collegiate career at Georgia, playing his freshman and sophomore seasons for the Bulldogs. Mays transferred to Tennessee in January 2020.

He played two season with the Vols, starting all 17 games he played in. During his career, May played in 42 games and made 35 starts.