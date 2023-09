The Vols offensive lineman was cited on Thursday, Sept. 14. He did not play offensive snaps against Florida on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Gerald Mincey was cited for simple possession by the University of Tennessee’s Police Department, according to its 60-day crime log.

Mincey was cited on Thursday, Sept. 14. He did play with special teams during the Florida game on Saturday.