Tennessee outfielder Jared Dickey taken in the 11th round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals

Dickey is the fifth Vol to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee outfielder Jared Dickey was taken in the 11th round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Dickey is coming off a season where he was an All-SEC Second Team selection. He led the Vols in batting average hitting .328. He also had 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.

He had some big moments this season. Dickey went 3 for 4 against then-ranked No. 12 Texas A&M with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, including scoring the game-tying run in the seventh inning and recording the walk-off sac fly in the ninth inning.

Dickey also had a three RBI single in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional against Southern Mississippi that led the charge for a comeback win that kept UT's season alive in that win-or-go-home game.

Dickey is headed to Kansas City!



With the No. 319 pick in the MLB Draft, Jared Dickey gets the call from the @Royals!!

He redshirted in 2021 and played his redshirt freshman season with UT in 2022. He battled through some injury issues but hit .390 in 100 at bats. He had seven home runs and 19 RBIs.