Tennessee panel approves licenses for first three operators for online sports betting

"Fan Duel," "Bet MGM" and "Draft Kings" were approved by the Tennessee Lottery's Sports Wagering committee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans will soon be able to bet on sports online after officials approved licenses for the first group of sports betting operators.

The Tennessee Lottery's Sports Wagering Committee approved licenses for "Fan Duel," "Bet MGM" and "Draft Kings." More operators can still apply and get approved since there is no limit on sportsbook operators. Officials said that they will review more applications in the next few weeks.

Officials said that excitement has been building for sports wagering in the state since the law passed in July 2019. They said that the process to approve licenses had slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.