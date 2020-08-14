Tennessee picks up commitment from the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 1 point guard in the country, Kennedy Chandler, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday afternoon.
After some technical hiccups via the SportsCenter Instagram Live, the Memphis native picked up a grey Tennessee hat.
"I want to go to a place where the culture is undeniable, a place where toughness and work ethic are a daily program requirement," Chandler said in a video released shortly after his commitment.
"I will always rep my city, but I wanted to play for my state."
Chandler is the first commitment for the class of 2021 for Tennessee, but it comes in the middle of a run of recent success for Rick Barnes and the Vols in the recruiting world. Chandler is the fourth 5-star commitment for the Tennessee basketball program in the past three years.
The Vol basketball class of 2020 includes 5-star guard Jaden Springer, 5-star guard Keon Johnson and 4-star forward Corey Walker.