Tennessee picks up commitment from the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2021

Chandler is the No. 11 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 1 point guard in the country, Kennedy Chandler, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday afternoon.

After some technical hiccups via the SportsCenter Instagram Live, the Memphis native picked up a grey Tennessee hat.

"I want to go to a place where the culture is undeniable, a place where toughness and work ethic are a daily program requirement," Chandler said in a video released shortly after his commitment.

"I will always rep my city, but I wanted to play for my state."

Chandler is the first commitment for the class of 2021 for Tennessee, but it comes in the middle of a run of recent success for Rick Barnes and the Vols in the recruiting world. Chandler is the fourth 5-star commitment for the Tennessee basketball program in the past three years.